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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Braves On Aug. 25

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .305 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 50 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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