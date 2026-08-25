Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Braves On Aug. 25

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .305 OBP and .390 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 50 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bryce Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

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