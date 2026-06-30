Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 30

Hernandez is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .435 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 31 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

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