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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Athletics On June 30

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .280 BA, .349 OBP and .435 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 31 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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