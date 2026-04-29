Taylor Ward And Orioles Square Off Against Astros On April 29

Ward is hitting for a .313 BA, .426 OBP and .455 SLG with a 14.7% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .882 and he has scored 15 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Peter Lambert (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.