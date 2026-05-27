FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Taylor Walls
Tampa Bay Rays

Taylor Walls

Tampa Bay Rays • #6 SS

Taylor Walls And Rays Take On Orioles On May 27

Taylor Walls and his Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, May 27 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Walls has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walls is hitting for a .202 BA, .303 OBP and .282 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 18 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 14 runs. Walls has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Walls

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News