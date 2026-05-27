Taylor Walls And Rays Take On Orioles On May 27

Walls is hitting for a .202 BA, .303 OBP and .282 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 18 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 14 runs. Walls has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.