Taylor Trammell And Astros Face Yankees On Aug. 26

Trammell is hitting for a .217 BA, .305 OBP and .381 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 26 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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