Taylor Trammell And Astros Face Rangers On May 27

Trammell is hitting for a .344 BA, .417 OBP and .438 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored four runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Trammell has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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