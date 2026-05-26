Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Rangers On May 26

Trammell is hitting for a .345 BA, .424 OBP and .448 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Trammell has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent action (on April 20 against the Guardians) he went 1 for 1.

The Rangers will send Jack Leiter (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.