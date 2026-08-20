Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Angels On Aug. 20

Trammell is hitting for a .221 BA, .309 OBP and .392 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-5 with a 7.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.

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