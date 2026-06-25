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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Tigers On June 25

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Imai has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Imai is 4-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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