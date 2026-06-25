Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Tigers On June 25

Imai is 4-3 with a 6.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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