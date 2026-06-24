Tarik Skubal And Tigers Face Yankees On June 24

Skubal is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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