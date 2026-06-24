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Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Tigers Face Yankees On June 24

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Skubal has -134 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Skubal is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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