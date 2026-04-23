Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 23
Tarik Skubal will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Skubal has +108 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.