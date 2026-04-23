Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Brewers On April 23

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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