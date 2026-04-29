Tarik Skubal And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 29

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.7 runs per game this season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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