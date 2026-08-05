Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Play Cubs On Aug. 5

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.