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Tarik Skubal
Los Angeles Dodgers

Tarik Skubal

Los Angeles Dodgers • #29 SP

Tarik Skubal And Dodgers Play Cubs On Aug. 5

Tarik Skubal will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Skubal is 7-6 with a 2.81 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tarik Skubal

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