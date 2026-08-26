Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 26

Gordon is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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