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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 26

Tanner Gordon will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Gordon has -118 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-4 with a 5.75 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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