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Tanner Gordon
Colorado Rockies

Tanner Gordon

Colorado Rockies • #29 SP

Tanner Gordon And Rockies Face Giants On May 31

Tanner Gordon will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Gordon has -105 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gordon is 0-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Gordon

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