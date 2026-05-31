Tanner Gordon And Rockies Face Giants On May 31

Gordon is 0-0 with a 5.85 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.