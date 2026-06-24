Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 24
Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -186 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Bibee is 2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.