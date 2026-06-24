Tanner Bibee And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 24

Bibee is 2-8 with a 4.03 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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