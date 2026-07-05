Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play White Sox On July 5

Bibee is 2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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