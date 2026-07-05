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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play White Sox On July 5

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Sunday, July 5 at 2 p.m. ET. Bibee has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bibee is 2-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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