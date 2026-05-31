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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Red Sox On May 31

Tanner Bibee will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has -144 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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