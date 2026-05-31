Tanner Bibee And Guardians Square Off Against Red Sox On May 31

Bibee is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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