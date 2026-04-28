Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

Bibee is 0-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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