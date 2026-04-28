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Tanner Bibee
Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee

Cleveland Guardians • #28 SP

Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Rays On April 28

Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bibee has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bibee is 0-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tanner Bibee

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