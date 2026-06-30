Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Rangers On June 30
Tanner Bibee will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bibee has +126 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bibee is 2-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.