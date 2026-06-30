Tanner Bibee And Guardians Play Rangers On June 30

Bibee is 2-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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