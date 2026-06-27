Taj Bradley And Twins Take On Rockies On June 27
Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Bradley is 6-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.