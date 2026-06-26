Taj Bradley And Twins Square Off Against Rockies On June 26

Bradley is 6-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.