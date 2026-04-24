Taj Bradley And Twins Face Rays On April 24

Bradley is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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