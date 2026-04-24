Taj Bradley And Twins Face Rays On April 24
Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bradley has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bradley is 3-0 with a 1.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.