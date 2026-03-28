Taj Bradley And Twins Play Orioles On March 28

Bradley went 6-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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