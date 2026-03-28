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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Play Orioles On March 28

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Bradley has -168 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Bradley went 6-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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