Taj Bradley And Twins Face Mariners On April 29

Bradley is 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.