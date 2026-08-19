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Taj Bradley
Minnesota Twins

Taj Bradley

Minnesota Twins • #26 SP

Taj Bradley And Twins Play Braves On Aug. 19

Taj Bradley will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Atlanta Braves at Target Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Bradley has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Bradley is 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taj Bradley

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