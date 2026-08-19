Taj Bradley And Twins Play Braves On Aug. 19

Bradley is 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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