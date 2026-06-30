T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Take On Marlins On June 30

Rumfield is hitting for a .294 BA, .372 OBP and .488 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 37 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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