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TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies

TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies • #7 1B

T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Take On Marlins On June 30

T.J. Rumfield and his Colorado Rockies will face the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Rumfield has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rumfield is hitting for a .294 BA, .372 OBP and .488 SLG with a 14.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 37 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
TJ Rumfield

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