T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Face Marlins On June 29

Rumfield is hitting for a .294 BA, .372 OBP and .491 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 36 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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