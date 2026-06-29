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TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies

TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies • #7 1B

T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Face Marlins On June 29

T.J. Rumfield and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Rumfield has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rumfield is hitting for a .294 BA, .372 OBP and .491 SLG with a 14.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 36 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
TJ Rumfield

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