T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Play Dodgers On May 27

Rumfield is hitting for a .284 BA, .357 OBP and .453 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 22 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 27 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (4-2 with a 0.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.