T.J. Rumfield And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 23

Rumfield is hitting for a .279 BA, .351 OBP and .437 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 20 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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