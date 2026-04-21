Steven Matz And Rays Face Reds On April 21

Matz is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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