Steven Matz And Rays Face Reds On April 21
Steven Matz will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Matz has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Matz is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Reds are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.