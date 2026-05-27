Steven Matz And Rays Play Orioles On May 27

Matz is 4-1 with a 3.70 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 20 when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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