Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Cardinals On March 29
Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Matz has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Matz went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.