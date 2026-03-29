Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Cardinals On March 29

Matz went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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