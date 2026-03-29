FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Steven Matz
Tampa Bay Rays

Steven Matz

Tampa Bay Rays • #32 RP

Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Cardinals On March 29

Steven Matz will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Matz has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Matz went 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Cardinals averaged 4.3 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Steven Matz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News