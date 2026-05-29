Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Rangers On May 29

Kolek is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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