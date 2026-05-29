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Stephen Kolek
Kansas City Royals

Stephen Kolek

Kansas City Royals • #32 RP

Stephen Kolek And Royals Take On Rangers On May 29

Stephen Kolek will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Kolek has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kolek is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up four hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Stephen Kolek

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