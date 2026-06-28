Starling Marte And Royals Play White Sox On June 28

Marte is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .337 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

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