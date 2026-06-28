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Starling Marte
Kansas City Royals

Starling Marte

Kansas City Royals RF

Starling Marte And Royals Play White Sox On June 28

Starling Marte and his Kansas City Royals will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Marte has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .337 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.24 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Starling Marte

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