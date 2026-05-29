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Starling Marte
Kansas City Royals

Starling Marte

Kansas City Royals RF

Starling Marte And Royals Face Rangers On May 29

Starling Marte and the Kansas City Royals will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, May 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Marte has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Marte is hitting for a .283 BA, .339 OBP and .340 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored three runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (3-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Starling Marte

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