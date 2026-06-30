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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Yankees On June 30

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .214 BA, .314 OBP and .416 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 32 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 1.62 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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