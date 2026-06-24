Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Yankees On June 24

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 28 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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