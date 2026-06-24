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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Yankees On June 24

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .210 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 28 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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