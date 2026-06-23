Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Yankees On June 23

Torkelson is hitting for a .213 BA, .312 OBP and .415 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 28 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Carlos Rodon (3-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.