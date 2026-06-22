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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Yankees On June 22

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .208 BA, .308 OBP and .408 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 28 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole (2-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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