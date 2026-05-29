Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face White Sox On May 29

Torkelson is hitting for a .205 BA, .312 OBP and .400 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 18 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Brandon Eisert will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.