Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 26
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .343 OBP and .400 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.