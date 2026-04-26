Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 26

Torkelson is hitting for a .212 BA, .343 OBP and .400 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder gets the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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