Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Reds On April 24

Torkelson is hitting for a .192 BA, .330 OBP and .308 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Andrew Abbott (0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

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