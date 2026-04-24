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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Face Reds On April 24

Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .192 BA, .330 OBP and .308 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Andrew Abbott (0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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