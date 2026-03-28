Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Padres On March 28

Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Padres.

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