Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Padres On March 26
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will face the San Diego Padres on Opening Day at Petco Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs.
Nick Pivetta starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.