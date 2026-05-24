Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Orioles On May 24

Torkelson is hitting for a .195 BA, .305 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Brandon Young (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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