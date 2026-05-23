Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Take On Orioles On May 23

Torkelson is hitting for a .195 BA, .305 OBP and .379 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 16 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Brandon Young makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.