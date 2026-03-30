Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 30
Spencer Torkelson and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, March 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Torkelson had a .240 BA, .333 OBP and .456 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .789 and he scored 82 runs. In 649 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 78 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Mike Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.