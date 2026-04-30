FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .219 BA, .348 OBP and .438 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 11 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News