Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Square Off Against Braves On April 30

Torkelson is hitting for a .219 BA, .348 OBP and .438 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 11 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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