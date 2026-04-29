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Spencer Torkelson
Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson

Detroit Tigers • #20 1B

Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Braves On April 29

Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Torkelson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .360 OBP and .457 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 11 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Torkelson

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