Spencer Torkelson And Tigers Play Braves On April 29

Torkelson is hitting for a .228 BA, .360 OBP and .457 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 11 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Braves.

JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves to make his second start this season.

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